NYCHA section 8 application status: How to know if you made the 2024 waiting list

NYCHA has randomly selected 200,000 households by lottery for the city's Section 8 housing choice voucher waitlist.

NYCHA housing application

The agency received 633,808 online applications in total following an online application process that ran from June 3 through June 9. The city started accepting applications for the program waiting list for the first time in nearly 15 years.

"The message is clear: New Yorkers need affordable housing and they it need now," NYC Mayor Eric Adams said. "That’s why we were proud to announce in our State of the City address that after 15 years, the Section 8 waitlist would finally reopen to the general public this year."

Section 8 application status

"Notifications for lottery applicants are being distributed in batches by e-mail throughout this week, with hard copies of the notifications to follow by way of U.S. mail," the press release said. "Those who receive confirmation they have been named to the new waitlist will have the ability to create an online profile and track the status of their application by logging into NYCHA’s Self-Service Portal.

"Households will subsequently be contacted to take the next steps in the application process and submit all remaining necessary documents, including proof of income. Households that receive a voucher will be able to search for housing within the neighborhood of their choice."

Section 8 NYC application 2024

Section 8 HCV is a federally funded program administrated by NYCHA that provides rental subsidies for eligible low-income families to rent housing in the private market.

NYCHA currently administers the largest Section 8 program in the country, providing subsidies to 241,117 residents.

As part of the program, qualifying households must have a gross income of 50% or below the area median income and generally pay 30% of their adjusted monthly income toward rent, with the subsidy in most cases covering the remaining portion.

NYCHA self-service portal

