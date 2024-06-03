NYCHA opens Section 8 applications: Are you eligible?

The NYC Housing Authority (NYCHA) has started accepting applications for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program waiting list for the first time in nearly 15 years.

The window runs from midnight on June 3 until 11:59 PM on June 9, 2024.

"After 15 years, we are reopening NYCHA's doors to hundreds of thousands of new Section 8 applicants and helping more New Yorkers find the housing they need," NYC Mayor Eric Adams said. "Addressing our city's housing crisis means using every tool our city has, and that's exactly what we are doing."

How does Section 8 work?

Section 8 HCV is a federally funded program administrated by NYCHA that provides rental subsidies for eligible low-income families to rent housing in the private market.

NYCHA currently administers the largest Section 8 program in the country, providing subsidies to 241,117 residents.

"Reopening the Section 8 waitlist is a milestone in our ongoing efforts to address our housing crisis," said Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer. "Making this critical subsidy available to more New Yorkers exemplifies NYCHA’s commitment to improving the lives of tenants."

Households that receive a voucher will be able to search for housing in their preferred neighborhoods. Qualifying households must have a gross income of 50% or below the area median income and generally pay 30% of their adjusted monthly income toward rent, with the subsidy in most cases covering the remaining portion.

The program will randomly select 200,000 applications by lottery to join the new waitlist, which is expected to be established by August 1, 2024.

How to apply for Section 8 New York?

New Yorkers can learn more about Section 8 eligibility at NYCHA’s website and can apply to join the waiting list online.

Click HERE for more information.