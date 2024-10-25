World Series 2024: Yankees vs. Dodgers preview, full schedule and where to watch

The World Series has arrived.

Tonight is Game 1 of the Fall Classic between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

What channel is the World Series on?

The matchup is the fourth time the teams faced off this season. It'll also be the first time in 43 years that the storied franchises will meet in the World Series – and you can watch it all unfold on FOX 5!

Los Angeles, CA - October 24: A member of the grounds crew paints the World Series logo on the field the day before game 1 of a World Series baseball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday, October 24, 2024. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/Medi Expand

Here's what you need to know about the World Series, including a Game 1 preview, the full schedule, World Series history between the two franchises and ticket prices:

The Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the New York Yankees at 8:08 p.m. in Game 1 of the World Series.

Yankees pitcher tonight

For the Yankees, it will be Gerrit Cole.

Yankees lineup tonight

Dodgers pitcher tonight

For the Dodgers, it will be Jack Flaherty.

Dodgers lineup tonight

All games will air on FOX 5 NY on Channel 5. We'll also air pregame shows before weekday games, which you can stream for free on our FOX LOCAL app, available on your mobile phones and connected TVs.

When does the World Series start?

World Series Game 1 | Friday, Oct. 25

FOX 5 Pregame Show : 6:30 p.m. ET

Game begins : 8:08 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium

FOX 5 Postgame Show: After the game

Please note: College Football on Fox (Rutgers @ USC) scheduled to air after World Series will now air on WWOR/My 9.

World Series Game 2 | Saturday, Oct. 26

No FOX 5 Pregame Show

Game begins : 8:08 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium

FOX 5 Postgame Show: After the game

World Series Game 3 | Monday, Oct. 28

FOX 5 Pregame Show : 6:30 p.m. ET

Game begins : 8:08 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium

FOX 5 Postgame Show: After the game

World Series Game 4 | Tuesday, Oct. 29

FOX 5 Pregame Show : 6:30 p.m. ET

Game begins : 8:08 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium

FOX 5 Postgame Show: After the game

World Series Game 5 (if necessary): | Wednesday, Oct. 30

FOX 5 Pregame Show : 6:30 p.m. ET

Game begins : 8:08 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium

FOX 5 Postgame Show: After the game

World Series Game 6 (if necessary): | Friday, Nov. 1

FOX 5 Pregame Show : 6:30 p.m. ET

Game begins : 8:08 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium

FOX 5 Postgame Show: After the game

World Series Game 6 (if necessary): | Saturday, Nov. 2

No FOX 5 Pregame Show

Game begins : 8:08 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium

FOX 5 Postgame Show: After the game

The Yankees and Dodgers have a rich history that dates back to when the Dodgers called Brooklyn home. The teams have squared off in the World Series 11 times, more than any other pairing in MLB history.

During the Brooklyn era, the Yankees dominated with a 6-1 record. Since the Dodgers' move to Los Angeles in the late 1950s, the teams have split their matchups, with each team winning two series. Their last meeting was in 1981, when the Dodgers took the title.

This year, the Dodgers are aiming for their eighth World Series championship and their second in five years. Meanwhile, the Yankees are on the hunt for their 28th title, their first since 2009.

For fans hoping to catch the action live, ticket prices are hitting record highs.

Prices to see Game 3 at Yankee Stadium range from $1,500 to roughly $27,800 for a seat behind home plate.