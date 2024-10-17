Yankees, Mets previews: Probable pitchers, start times and what to know

The Mets and Yankees will again be the center of attention today for many New Yorkers.

In the National League, the Mets will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLCS. The Dodgers lead the series 2-1.

Meanwhile, in the American League, the Cleveland Guardians will host the Yankees in Game 3 of the ALCS. The Yankees lead the series 2-0.

Here's what you need to know about each game:

The Yankees visit the Guardians at 5:08 p.m. in Game 3 of the ALCS at Progressive Field. The Yankees lead the series 2-0.

Yankees pitcher today

For the Yankees, Clarke Schmidt is expected to face off against Matthew Boyd of the Guardians.

Yankees lineup today

Yankees playoff schedule

Game 4 would be on Friday at 8:08 p.m.

The Mets host the Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLCS at Citi Field. The Dodgers lead the series 2-1.

Mets pitcher today

For the Mets, Jose Quintana is expected to face off against Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Dodgers.

Mets lineup today

NY Mets schedule

Game 5 would be on Friday at 5:08 p.m.

The Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.