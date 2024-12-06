Xavier High School cross country team makes history: 'We are just family'

In an achievement that redefines what's possible for New York City athletics, Xavier High School's cross country team has become the first team from the five boroughs to qualify for the prestigious Nike Cross Nationals in Oregon.

The historic qualification comes after the Knights secured second place in the New York State Federation meet after capturing the 2024 Catholic League Championship title.

"I feel like we are seen as that beacon of hope now," says senior captain Aaron Gill. "After making Nike Cross Nationals, I feel like other teams are going to look at themselves and think 'we could be the next team.'"

What makes Xavier's achievement even more impressive is their training environment. While most elite cross-country programs have access to trails and dedicated training facilities, the Knights have forged their success in what their longtime coach Patrick Dormer calls "the concrete jungle."

The team's daily routine includes navigating lengthy subway commutes to practice locations and training in New York City's famously challenging conditions — from the technical courses of Van Cortlandt Park to the hills of Central Park. Rather than viewing these urban challenges as obstacles, the team has embraced them as fundamental to their identity and success.

"All these things that are kind of not ideal, but you're doing that as a team," explains junior Sam Ryland. "It bonds the team even more because you're traveling a lot together, kind of just going through the same struggle."

"We're hanging out on the track, off the track, in school, out of class, in the halls – we are just family." — Reid Baynes

A brotherhood built over the miles — the 2024 squad features an experienced roster of five seniors and two juniors — many of whom have been training together since well before running to represent their high school. This continuity has created a tight-knit culture that extends beyond practice and competition.

"We are such a tight group," says senior Reid Baynes. "We're hanging out on the track, off the track, in school, out of class, in the halls – we are just family."

This family atmosphere has also proven invaluable for younger members of the varsity squad.

"We always knew we could do this from the beginning of the season." — Luca Blankenbuehler

"There's a lot of seniors, and I think it's just been fun ever since I was a freshman," Ryland reflects. "They've kind of been someone to look up to and help me out with school... and then also in track, you know, they're older and more experienced."

As the team prepares for their historic appearance at Nike Cross Nationals, they're maintaining the fearless attitude that Coach Dormer identifies as one of their greatest strengths. Despite facing challenging weather conditions and fierce competition, the team's confidence remains high.

"We've been running like this for the past three or four years," says senior Luca Blankenbuehler. "We always knew we could do this from the beginning of the season."

The Xavier Knights' journey from the streets of New York City to the national stage — a testament to the power of perseverance and teamwork — with all roads leading up to this moment... but as these young men prepare to compete against the nation's elite programs, they've already succeeded in showing that New York City runners can compete with anyone, anywhere.

The Nike Cross Nationals are on Saturday. You can follow the team HERE.