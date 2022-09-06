Expand / Collapse search
NYC workers head back to the office

By
Published 
New York City
FOX 5 NY

Back to the office for many NYC workers

Working from home is over for a lot of workers as companies order them to end remote work and head back to the office.

NEW YORK - You might have noticed your train was a little more crowded this morning.  It was back to the office for a lot of workers who have been working remotely for a couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some companies set the day after Labor Day as a return to the office date, either ending or drastically scaling back hybrid work schedules.

Wall Street giant Goldman Sacks dropped COVID protocols and told employees to get back to the office five days a week. 

Some other businesses are adopting a more hybrid approach.

Peloton and Apple are asking most of their workers to be in the office several days a week starting this month.

Greg Giangrande is a human resources specialist and the Chief Human Resources Officer with Ellucian, an education tech company.  He says the pandemic has forever changed how corporations do business.

"I do think that we are going to see a return to some presence in the office, but for most employers, it's going to be hybrid.  It's not going to be mandatory in the office five days a week," Giangrande says.

He says studies show hybrid work schedules are the most popular among workers and adds the flexibility of being able to work from home on some days can lead to greater job satisfaction and improve productivity.