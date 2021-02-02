NYC will help remove snow for older homeowners

New York City is offering snow shoveling assistance for some New Yorkers.

When there is a snowstorm of 6 inches or more, eligible New Yorkers within designated areas across the city may receive assistance to remove snow from the sidewalk outside of their home.

To be eligible, you must own a home within select areas and fall under one of these two categories:

A homeowner who is 60 years of age and older

A homeowner who has a disability

Snow shoveling assistance is limited only to the sidewalk outside of the home. Shoveling assistance does not include clearing access to automobiles and driveways.

The city says the service is based on the availability of staff or volunteers and does not guarantee snow shoveling assistance.

If determined eligible, the homeowner will be notified directly by a contractor ahead of the snow shoveling service.

Call 311 for help and to find out if your home is in one of the areas where the program is offered.