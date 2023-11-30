NYC weather forecast: Expect lingering weekend showers following Friday's rain
NEW YORK CITY - Rain is expected to return Friday afternoon across the tri-state area, and the threat of wet weather could linger into the weekend.
NYC weekend forecast
- Friday is expected to see rain later in the day. Highs will be in the low-50s, with lows in the 40s.
- Saturday should see a slight chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-50s, with lows in the low-40s.
- Sunday will see rain later in the day. Highs will be in the low-50s, with lows in the high-40s.