NYC weekend weather to consist of dry conditions, mild temps
NEW YORK CITY - The tri-state area is expected to see dry conditions and mild temperatures this weekend.
- MORE: FOX 5 NY Weather Center
NYC weekend forecast
- Friday is expected to see sunny skies. Highs will be in the high-50s, with lows in the high-30s.
- Saturday should see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low-60s, with lows in the mid-40s.
- Sunday will see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low-60s, with lows in the high-40s.