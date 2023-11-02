Expand / Collapse search

NYC weekend weather to consist of dry conditions, mild temps

New York City
NEW YORK CITY - The tri-state area is expected to see dry conditions and mild temperatures this weekend.

  • Friday is expected to see sunny skies. Highs will be in the high-50s, with lows in the high-30s.
  • Saturday should see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low-60s, with lows in the mid-40s.
  • Sunday will see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low-60s, with lows in the high-40s.