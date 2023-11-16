NYC weather forecast: Expect rain Friday night, weekend temperature drop
NEW YORK CITY - Rain is expected to return Friday night across the tri-state area ahead of a temperature drop this weekend.
NYC weekend forecast
- Friday is expected to see rain showers at night. Highs will be in the mid-60s, with lows in the 50s.
- Saturday should see temperatures drop. Highs will be in the high-50s, with lows in the low-50s.
- Sunday will see windy conditions. Highs will be in the low-50s, with lows in the high-30s.