NYC weather forecast: Expect rain Friday night, weekend temperature drop

New York City
Weekend forecast

NEW YORK CITY - Rain is expected to return Friday night across the tri-state area ahead of a temperature drop this weekend.

NYC weekend forecast

  • Friday is expected to see rain showers at night. Highs will be in the mid-60s, with lows in the 50s.
  • Saturday should see temperatures drop. Highs will be in the high-50s, with lows in the low-50s.
  • Sunday will see windy conditions. Highs will be in the low-50s, with lows in the high-30s.