NYC weather: Summer-like temps to begin weekend, but Sunday rain possible
NEW YORK CITY - The tri-state area is expected to see summer-like temperatures to begin the weekend, but rain could return by Sunday.
- MORE: FOX 5 NY Weather Center
NYC weekend forecast
- Spring-like temperatures are expected again Friday. Highs will be in the high-70s.
- Saturday should be a summer-like day. Highs will be in the low-80s, with lows in the low-60s.
- Sunday will see temperatures cool down, with showers possibly returning. Highs will be in the low-60s, with lows in the mid-50s.