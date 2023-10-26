Expand / Collapse search

NYC weather: Summer-like temps to begin weekend, but Sunday rain possible

Updated October 27, 2023 7:12AM
NEW YORK CITY - The tri-state area is expected to see summer-like temperatures to begin the weekend, but rain could return by Sunday.

NYC weekend forecast

  • Spring-like temperatures are expected again Friday. Highs will be in the high-70s.
  • Saturday should be a summer-like day. Highs will be in the low-80s, with lows in the low-60s.
  • Sunday will see temperatures cool down, with showers possibly returning. Highs will be in the low-60s, with lows in the mid-50s.