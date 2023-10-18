NYC weather: Rain threat could make for another wet, breezy weekend
NEW YORK CITY - The tri-state area could once again see another wet and breezy weekend.
"Looks like the heaviest rain will come through now Friday night into Saturday. Saturday is kind of more broken up. By Sunday, hopefully we catch a break and are out of it," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.
NYC weekend forecast
- Friday is expected to see showers. Highs will be in the mid-60s, with lows in the high-50s.
- Saturday will see morning rain, which breezy conditions. Highs will be in the low-60s, with lows in the high-50s.
- Sunday should be cooler, with windy conditions. Highs will be in the high-50s, with lows in the high-40s.