NYC weather: Heavy rain threat to make for another soggy weekend

The tri-state area is expected to see another soggy weekend, with cooler temperatures as well.

"I think this may be weekend number four, or something like that, in a row with rainfall involved," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

NYC weekend forecast

Friday is expected to see evening showers. Highs will be in the low-60s, with lows in the low-50s.

Saturday will see rain return, some of which could be heavy at times. Highs will be in the high-50s, with lows in the low-50s.