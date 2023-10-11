Expand / Collapse search

NYC weather: Heavy rain threat to make for another soggy weekend

By
Published 
New York City
FOX 5 NY

Weekend forecast

FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods has the details.

NEW YORK CITY - The tri-state area is expected to see another soggy weekend, with cooler temperatures as well.

"I think this may be weekend number four, or something like that, in a row with rainfall involved," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

NYC weekend forecast

  • Friday is expected to see evening showers. Highs will be in the low-60s, with lows in the low-50s.
  • Saturday will see rain return, some of which could be heavy at times. Highs will be in the high-50s, with lows in the low-50s.
  • Sunday should see morning rain. Highs will be in the mid-50s, with lows in the low-50s.