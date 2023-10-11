NYC weather: Heavy rain threat to make for another soggy weekend
NEW YORK CITY - The tri-state area is expected to see another soggy weekend, with cooler temperatures as well.
"I think this may be weekend number four, or something like that, in a row with rainfall involved," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.
NYC weekend forecast
- Friday is expected to see evening showers. Highs will be in the low-60s, with lows in the low-50s.
- Saturday will see rain return, some of which could be heavy at times. Highs will be in the high-50s, with lows in the low-50s.
- Sunday should see morning rain. Highs will be in the mid-50s, with lows in the low-50s.