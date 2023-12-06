NYC weekend storm could pound tri-state area with heavy rain, whipping winds: Forecast

Computer models are beginning to come into agreement that a developing storm system could produce heavy rain and strong winds across New York City in a matter of days.

The FOX Forecast Center stresses the system is still several days away, and some changes are likely. It usually isn't until around 72 hours that the scope of a severe weather outbreak comes into better view.

Computer models show a trough of low pressure diving out of the western U.S. later this week, which will then trigger the development of a surface low over the central Plains on Friday.

Weather timeline for New York City

According to the FOX Forecast Center, showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage from the Gulf Coast to the Ohio Valley by Friday and continue into Saturday with windy conditions.

The weather forecast in the eastern U.S. on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. (FOX Weather)

The system will then continue to head east and reach the Interstate 95 corridor by the end of the weekend, meaning widespread rain is expected from the mid-Atlantic to New England, and winds could be whipping.

Weather impacts for New York City

One of the main computer forecast models used by the FOX Forecast Center was suggesting peak wind gusts by late Sunday in the New York City tri-state area could exceed 55 mph, with isolated gusts between 60 and 70 mph not completely ruled out.

Featured article

However, given the storm is still several days away from impacting the region, the predicted gusts could change as we get closer to the weekend.

Steven Yablonski, with FOX Weather, helped contribute to this report.