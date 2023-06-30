Expand / Collapse search

NYC weekend events: Things to do across the Tri-State area

By
Published 
Things to do NYC
FOX 5 NY

NYC weekend events: June 30-July 2

FOX 5 NY's Christal Young has the full list.

NEW YORK CITY - Here are some events happening this weekend across the New York City area:

Friday

  • Witness the first leg of the Trotting Triple Crown at Yonkers Raceway.
  • Enjoy the R&B music experience at the Barclays Center.

Saturday/Sunday

  • Ricky Gervais performs at Radio City Music Hall.

Sunday

  • Litdigital DJs festival at Brooklyn Boardwalk's stage.

Monday

  • Jadot Loves America – Head out for a sunset sail!

Tuesday