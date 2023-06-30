NYC weekend events: Things to do across the Tri-State area
NEW YORK CITY - Here are some events happening this weekend across the New York City area:
Friday
- Witness the first leg of the Trotting Triple Crown at Yonkers Raceway.
- Enjoy the R&B music experience at the Barclays Center.
Saturday/Sunday
- Ricky Gervais performs at Radio City Music Hall.
Sunday
- Litdigital DJs festival at Brooklyn Boardwalk's stage.
Monday
- Jadot Loves America – Head out for a sunset sail!
Tuesday
- 47th annual Macy's fireworks spectacular.