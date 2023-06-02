NYC weekend events: Things to do across the Tri-State area
NEW YORK CITY - Here are some events happening this weekend across the New York City area:
Friday
- The Piano Man takes the stage for the first time since announcing his final concert at Madison Square Garden, which is set for July 2024. Billy Joel plays his 91st residency show and 137th lifetime show at the world’s most famous arena.
Billy Joel performs at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
- From noon to 8 p.m. at the Mark Miller Gallery, Punk & Beyond Legends of the Lower East Side! Take in the new exhibit featuring artifacts, photos and artwork from some of the most iconic punk bands and other artists such as Johnny Thunders, David Peel, Norah Jones and more! The exhibition is raising funds to support music programs in public schools on the Lower East Side.
Friday/Saturday
- The biggest party in sports returns to The Theater at MSG, as the biggest names in professional darts duke it out at the U.S. Darts Masters!
Media preview at Chase Square ahead of the 2023 bet365 US Darts Masters and North American Championship at Madison Square Garden. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Sunday
- Celebrate Pride at Jersey Pride in Asbury Park, and Queens Pride in Jackson Heights.
- At UBS Arena, Hot 97's Summer Jam comes back to New York, celebrating 50 years of Hip-Hop with The LOX and Cardi B! Also featured this year, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Glorilla, Lol Brooke, French Montana, Fivio Foreign and Lil Tjay.
All weekend
- New York legend Barry Manilow takes over Radio City Music Hall with a 50-piece orchestra!
Barry Manilow performs during "Barry Manilow Live at Radio City Music Hall" at Radio City Music Hall. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)