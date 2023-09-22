NYC weekend events: Things to do across the tri-state area
NEW YORK CITY - Here are some events happening this weekend across the New York City area:
Friday
- Eddie Izzard is at the Beacon Theatre.
British comedian Suzy Eddie Izzard poses upon arrival to attend The Olivier Award. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Friday/Saturday
- Chris Distefano is at Radio City on Friday, and the Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.
Chris Distefano visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Saturday
- "Hot Tuna" is at the Beacon Theatre.
- Macklemore is at Pier 17.
Macklemore performs live on stage during a concert at day 2 of Lollapalooza Berlin 2023. (Photo by Gina Wetzler/Redferns)
All weekend
- Six Flags "Fright Fest" runs through Oct. 31.
- Rooftop Cinema Club has movies through Oct. 31.
- Feast of San Gennaro's final weekend.
People attend the Feast of Gennaro festival on Mullberry Street in Little Italy. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)