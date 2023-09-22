Expand / Collapse search

NYC weekend events: Things to do across the tri-state area

NYC weekend events: Sept. 22-24

FOX 5 NY's Christal Young shares some events happening this weekend across the New York City area.

NEW YORK CITY - Here are some events happening this weekend across the New York City area:

Friday

  • Eddie Izzard is at the Beacon Theatre.
British comedian Suzy Eddie Izzard poses upon arrival to attend The Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in central London on April 2, 2023. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

British comedian Suzy Eddie Izzard poses upon arrival to attend The Olivier Award. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Friday/Saturday

  • Chris Distefano is at Radio City on Friday, and the Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: Chris Distefano visits SiriusXM Studios on August 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Chris Distefano visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Saturday

  • "Hot Tuna" is at the Beacon Theatre.
  • Macklemore is at Pier 17.
BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 10: Macklemore performs live on stage during a concert at day 2 of Lollapalooza Berlin 2023 at Olympiapark on September 10, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Gina Wetzler/Redferns)

Macklemore performs live on stage during a concert at day 2 of Lollapalooza Berlin 2023. (Photo by Gina Wetzler/Redferns)

All weekend

  • Six Flags "Fright Fest" runs through Oct. 31.
  • Rooftop Cinema Club has movies through Oct. 31.
  • Feast of San Gennaro's final weekend.
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 17: People attend the Feast of Gennaro festival on Mullberry Street in Little Italy on September 17, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

People attend the Feast of Gennaro festival on Mullberry Street in Little Italy. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)