NYC weekend events: Things to do across the tri-state area

NYC weekend events: Sept. 15-17

FOX 5 NY's Ryan Kristafer shares some events happening this weekend across the New York City area.

NEW YORK CITY - Here are some events happening this weekend across the New York City area:

Friday

  • Hot 97 & WBLS present Hip-Hop Forever at Madison Square Garden, celebrating 50 years of hip hop with Wu-Tang Clan, Sean Paul, EPMD, Tyrese, Mary J. Blige and more!
QUEENS, NEW YORK - AUGUST 10: Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, RZA, and Inspectah Deck of Wu-Tang Clan headline SiriusXM and Pandora's Hip Hop 50th Anniversary Celebration at Knockdown Center on August 10, 2023 in Queens, New York. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Wu-Tang Clan headlines SiriusXM and Pandora's Hip Hop 50th Anniversary Celebration at Knockdown Center. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Saturday

  • Celebrate German culture in New York City at the 66th Steuben German-American Parade! The celebration steps off at 64th St. on 5th Ave., marching up the East Side of Central Park to 86th St., followed by their annual Oktoberfest party in Central Park!
FIFTH AVENUE, MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2019/09/21: Thousands of people march along 5th Avenue during the 62nd Annual German-American Steuben Parade in New York City. (Photo by Ryan Rahman/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Thousands of people march along 5th Avenue during the 62nd Annual German-American Steuben Parade. (Photo by Ryan Rahman/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Saturday/Sunday

  • See The Wiggles on their "Ready, Steady, Wiggle!" tour Saturday in New Jersey at the Wellmont Theater in Montclair, and Sunday on Long Island at the NYCB Theater in Westbury.
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 30: Members of 'The Wiggles' attends the 63rd TV WEEK Logie Awards at The Star, Sydney on July 30, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Members of 'The Wiggles' attend the 63rd TV WEEK Logie Awards. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Saturday/Sunday

  • The Eagles spread their wings to rock the stage at Prudential Center in New Jersey on their Long Goodbye Tour featuring Steely Dan!
Members of the American soft-rock ensemble The Eagles sit on chairs as the perform on the television show 'Don Kirschner's Rock Concert,' 1979. Bandmembers are (left to right) Glenn Frey, Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Don Felder. (Photo by Fotos International/Getty Images)

Members of the American soft-rock ensemble The Eagles sit on chairs as they perform on the television show 'Don Kirschner's Rock Concert,' 1979. (Photo by Fotos International/Getty Images)

Sunday

  • It's time to saunter through Central Park for the Walk the Talk New York: Health for All Challenge! Hosted by the World Health Organization and the mayor's office, the free walk invites UN delegates, member states, athletes and New Yorkers to walk for improved physical and mental health, to kickstart the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Learn more and register HERE.

All weekend long

  • In Little Italy, the 97th Feast of San Gennaro runs all weekend long, celebrating Italian culture, transforming Mulberry Street into endless rows of food and games!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 25: Spectators watch a FDNY vehicle during The Grand Procession at The Feast Of San Gennaro Festival in Little Italy on September 25, 2021 in New York City. This years theme honored members of the FDNY and First Responders on the 20th anniversary of September 11. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Spectators watch a FDNY vehicle during The Grand Procession at The Feast Of San Gennaro Festival in Little Italy. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)