NYC weather: Heat returns Labor Day weekend across tri-state area
NEW YORK CITY - A sunny weekend is on the horizon across the tri-state area, as temperatures are expected to heat up before the end of the holiday weekend.
According to FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods, "the end of the holiday weekend, it actually looks quite hot!"
- MORE: FOX 5 NY Weather Center
NYC weekend forecast
- Friday is expected to see sunny skies. Highs will be in the high-70s, with lows in the low-60s.
- Saturday will see sunny skies remain. Highs will be in the high-70s, with lows in the low-60s.
- Sunday should see sunny skies remain. Highs will rise into the high-80s, with lows in the mid-60s.
- Monday is expected to see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low-90s, with lows in the low-70s.