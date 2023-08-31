Expand / Collapse search

NYC weather: Heat returns Labor Day weekend across tri-state area

New York City
Weekend forecast

FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods has the details.

NEW YORK CITY - A sunny weekend is on the horizon across the tri-state area, as temperatures are expected to heat up before the end of the holiday weekend.

According to FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods, "the end of the holiday weekend, it actually looks quite hot!"

NYC weekend forecast

  • Friday is expected to see sunny skies. Highs will be in the high-70s, with lows in the low-60s.
  • Saturday will see sunny skies remain. Highs will be in the high-70s, with lows in the low-60s.
  • Sunday should see sunny skies remain. Highs will rise into the high-80s, with lows in the mid-60s.
  • Monday is expected to see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low-90s, with lows in the low-70s.