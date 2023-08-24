NYC weather: Friday showers, storms could impact morning commute
NEW YORK CITY - A messy Friday morning commute is expected across the tri-state area ahead of the weekend.
According to FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods, "there will be showers and storms for you tomorrow morning."
NYC weekend forecast
- Friday morning is expected to see showers and storms, but conditions should clear up by the afternoon. Highs will be in the low-80s, with lows in the high-60s.
- Saturday will see the chance of a few showers throughout the day. Highs will remain in the low-80s, with lows in the 70s.
- Sunday should see a threat of isolated showers. Highs will be in the high-70s, with lows in the high-60s.