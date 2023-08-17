NYC weather: Sunny, less humid weekend expected across tri-state area
NEW YORK CITY - A sunny, dry and less humid weekend is expected across the tri-state area.
According to FOX 5 NY's Raegan Medgie, the humidity level will drop through the weekend.
"Cooler air coming down due to a cold front from the north, and then it drops that humidity."
NYC weekend forecast
- Friday is expected to see a wet morning commute before conditions dry out for the rest of the day. Highs will be in the mid-80s, with lows in the low-70s.
- Saturday will see less humid conditions. Highs will be in the low-80s, with lows in the mid-60s.
- Sunday should see sunny skies! Highs will be in the high-80s, with lows in the high-60s.