NYC weather: Forecast, outlook for Father's Day
NEW YORK CITY - Scattered showers are expected to begin your Saturday across the tri-state area, followed by a warm Father's Day.
Friday's rain will linger into Saturday, lasting "a good part of the day", according to FOX 5 NY’s Mike Woods.
But Woods also says "Father's Day looking good!"
NYC weekend forecast
- Sunny skies, comfortably warm Thursday with a high of 81.
- Another storm will roll into the tri-state area Friday afternoon, bringing scattered showers, storms and heavy downpours.
- Rain showers could linger into Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-70s.
- Father's Day looks good! Partly cloudy skies are expected, with highs reaching near-80.