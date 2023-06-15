NYC weather: Forecast, outlook for Father's Day

Scattered showers are expected to begin your Saturday across the tri-state area, followed by a warm Father's Day.

Friday's rain will linger into Saturday, lasting "a good part of the day", according to FOX 5 NY’s Mike Woods.

But Woods also says "Father's Day looking good!"

NYC weekend forecast

Sunny skies, comfortably warm Thursday with a high of 81.

Another storm will roll into the tri-state area Friday afternoon, bringing scattered showers, storms and heavy downpours.