NYC weather: Could rain dampen your weekend plans?
NEW YORK CITY - Is a gloomy weather weekend on the way following last week's sunny Memorial Day weekend?
Right now, the forecast is looking gloomy and cool for this weekend across the tri-state area, with scattered showers possible. FOX 5 NY’s Mike Woods agrees.
"The weekend is looking cool and quite damp."
NYC weekend forecast
- Temps expected to drop into the high-60s from the high-80s.
- Scattered showers possible Friday night through Sunday.
- Threat of rain could carry into Monday and Tuesday.