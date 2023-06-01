Expand / Collapse search

NYC weather: Could rain dampen your weekend plans?

FOX 5 NY

Is a gloomy weather weekend on the horizon? FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods has the details.

NEW YORK CITY - Is a gloomy weather weekend on the way following last week's sunny Memorial Day weekend?

Right now, the forecast is looking gloomy and cool for this weekend across the tri-state area, with scattered showers possible. FOX 5 NY’s Mike Woods agrees.

"The weekend is looking cool and quite damp."

  • Temps expected to drop into the high-60s from the high-80s.
  • Scattered showers possible Friday night through Sunday.
  • Threat of rain could carry into Monday and Tuesday.