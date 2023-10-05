NYC weather: Wet, windy conditions to dampen weekend amid cooler temps
NEW YORK CITY - The tri-state area is expected to see wet and windy conditions this weekend, with cooler temperatures.
NYC weekend forecast
- Friday is expected to the threat of rain throughout the day. Highs will be in the low-70s, with lows in the low-60s.
- Saturday will see the threat of rain continue, some of which could be heavy at times. Highs will be in the high-60s, with lows in the low-60s.
- Sunday should see windy conditions. Highs will be in the 60s, with lows in the low-50s.