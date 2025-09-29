Tropical Storm Imelda, Hurricane Humberto update: Latest tracker and projected paths

The Brief Tropical Storm Imelda could become a hurricane by Tuesday, but it's expected to turn away from the U.S. coast. Meanwhile, Hurricane Humberto remains a powerful Category 4 storm and will pass between the U.S. and Bermuda. Both storms are causing dangerous rip currents and high surf along the East Coast this week.



Tropical Storm Imelda could become Hurricane Imelda by Tuesday as it spins across the northwestern Bahamas, while the National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects Hurricane Humberto to remain a major hurricane.

This graphic shows the tropical overview for the Atlantic Basin. (FOX Weather)

Due to both Imelda and Humberto, rip currents will be a major concern this week, with the storms kicking up massive waves, leading to rip currents at beaches along the East Coast.

"Fortunately, for us, these two systems are actually going to pull out to see, and it's not going to be affecting us," FOX 5 NY's Audrey Puente said. "There will be an exception of high surf along our coastline looks like for the next several days."

Tropical Storm Imelda tracker: Where is the storm?

Tropical Storm Imelda is currently located about 35 miles north of Great Abaco Island in the northwestern Bahamas, and about 240 miles to the east-southeast of Cape Canaveral, Florida.

This graphic shows information on Tropical Storm Imelda. (FOX Weather)

As of the latest advisory from the NHC, Imelda has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph with some higher gusts, and gradual strengthening is expected.

Tropical Storm Imelda update: What is the projected path?

The good news is that the forecast track for Imelda shows the future hurricane making a sharp turn to the east, sparing the Southeast from direct impacts from the storm.

This graphic shows the forecast track for Tropical Storm Imelda. (FOX Weather)

However, indirect impacts, such as rain, gusty winds, massive waves, coastal flooding and dangerous rip currents are expected along the coast from Florida to North Carolina. But what about the New York City area?

"We're on the northern fringe here, so we're going to be OK across the Tri-State area, other than the high surf," Puente said.

Tropical Storm Imelda spaghetti models

Tropical Storm Imelda is moving toward the north near 9 mph, and a northward motion is expected to continue on Monday. On Tuesday, the NHC said Imelda is expected to turn sharply to the east-northeast.

Spaghetti plots for Tropical Storm Imelda. (FOX Weather)

On that track, the center of Imelda is expected to move across the northwestern Bahamas on Monday and then turn to the east-northeast, moving away from the southeastern U.S. coast by the middle of this week, but approaching the island of Bermuda.

Hurricane Humberto update: Where is the storm?

The NHC expects Hurricane Humberto to remain a major hurricane into Tuesday. The hurricane has maximum sustained winds of 145 mph, making it a Category 4 hurricane. The NHC expects some fluctuations in Humberto's intensity Monday before beginning to weaken.

This graphic shows the latest information on Hurricane Humberto. (FOX Weather)

At its peak, Hurricane Humberto had maximum sustained winds of 160 mph. The hurricane formed on Friday, becoming the third Atlantic hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. Currently, it's located in the open Atlantic Ocean about 375 miles south-southwest of Bermuda and is moving off to the west-northwest at 15 mph.

Hurricane Humberto projected path

The storm is expected to pass well east of the U.S. mainland and west of Bermuda. Humberto will move northward until Tuesday evening, when it will begin to take a gradual turn to the northeast.

The forecast cone for Hurricane Humberto. (FOX Weather)

Swells generated by Humberto will also impact the U.S. East Coast starting Monday.

