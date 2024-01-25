Snow returning to NYC: Will we see accumulation from Sunday's storm?

NYC is bracing for another sloppy storm late this weekend that will mix rain and snow and could impact areas of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, according to the weather forecast.

"Don't put that coat away just yet," FOX Weather Meteorologist Kiyana Lewis said. "Enjoy this nice treat on Friday with temperatures above average, but you know it is still winter after all."

Here's everything you need to know about the weekend snow threat:

A look at the snow potential from Saturday through Monday. (FOX Weather)

Friday through Saturday: Expect above-average temperatures, with highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday morning: Low pressure will slide northeastward from the toward New York City, producing widespread rain with temperatures in the 40s.

Sunday evening: As cold air from Canada arrives, we could see rain change over to snow in parts of the Tri-State, specifically north and west of New York City. The low, at the moment, is expected to linger just above the freezing mark in NYC.

Monday morning: Expect snow or a rain-snow mix during the morning commute. The precipitation is forecast to gradually end in the morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Like many of the storms earlier this winter, the weekend storm will produce a mix of rain and snow, making it incredibly difficult to predict how much snow will accumulate, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Based on recent trends in the computer forecast models, the best chances for seeing snow will be over the interior Northeast, north and west of the New York-to-Washington Interstate 95 corridor.

The FOX Forecast Center said it's too early to discuss specific amounts, but don't expect a blockbuster storm with huge snow totals.

However, minor shifts in the overall storm track could result in significant changes in the precipitation type at a given location.

Anyone in the Northeast should watch the upcoming forecast closely as this system evolves with time. Travel could be impacted late Sunday and Monday throughout the regions.

Wet finish to the week before weekend storm

Before the weekend storm, periods of rain will continue to dampen parts of the Northeast through Friday.

A look at the forecast for Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (FOX Weather)

"I just don't like this overall look for the Northeast," FOX Weather Meteorologist Stephen Morgan said. "We're in late January, early February, and it looks to be a very rainy signal."

