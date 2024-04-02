NYC weather: Could the city see snow this week? l Forecast

A major snowstorm, that could even develop into a nor'easter, is headed toward the Northeast, and while the NYC area should mainly see only rain and wind – is snow also possible?

The storm is set to slam the Tri-State area with torrential rains and whipping winds, which could make commuting dangerous.

This graphic shows the forecast rain totals in the Great Lakes and Northeast this week. (FOX Weather)

Here's what you can expect in NYC this week, including when it will rain, how much it will rain and the chances for snow.

Today: Rain, mainly after noon. High near 48. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Tonight: Rain. Steady temperature around 46. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday: Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m. Steady temperature around 44. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Wednesday night: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Steady temperature around 46. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Thursday: Rain likely, mainly before 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

On Thursday, the coastal low takes over and pulls snow into the Northeast. The amount of snow depends on the storm's track. (FOX Weather)

Thursday night: A 50% chance of rain before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

The coastal storm will turn the middle of the week into an extremely wet affair, with a total of 2 to 3 inches of rain forecast across the region from late Monday night through Thursday.

Locally heavy rain could be possible at times, mostly on Wednesday afternoon and evening, and could cause some minor flooding in low-lying areas and areas with poor drainage.

Computer weather models still differ on the placement and strength of the area of low pressure in relation to the East Coast. Forecast details will be refined as Wednesday approaches.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, there is potential for the Low to develop into a major coastal storm. That could spell more heavy rain and snow closer to the Interstate 95 corridor, as well as gusty winds along the coast.

This graphic shows the forecast snow totals in the Great Lakes and Northeast this week. (FOX Weather)

Gusty winds will batter much of the Northeast on Thursday. Again, who gets snow versus rain along the I-95 corridor depends on the actual track and strength of the storm. With so many factors at play this week, it is too early to determine the most likely outcome.

"Snowfall, as you get up from Poughkeepsie northward, can't rule out an inch or two, but up further north, could be big problems," FOX 5 NY Meteorologist Nick Gregory said. "They could have up to a foot and a half of snow across parts of upstate New York and particular central and northern New England."