NYC forecast: How much snow, rain will fall in Tri-State this week?

You read our headline correctly: Snow is headed toward the Northeast this week, but the NYC weather forecast shows most of our are will be spared of the worst winter weather.

That doesn't mean we're in the clear, as the storm is packing torrential rains and whipping winds, a recipe for a dangerous commute and headache for those getting used to the spring weather. Here's what the Tri-State can expect this week:

What kind of storm is heading our way?

A coastal storm approaching from the south and west will turn the middle of the week into an extremely wet affair, with a total of 2 to 3 inches of rain forecast across the region from late Monday night through Thursday.

Locally heavy rain could be possible at times, mostly Wednesday afternoon and evening, and could cause some minor flooding in low-lying areas and areas with poor drainage.

Credit: National Weather Service

Will NYC get blanketed with snow?

This week's storm is expected to bring snowfall, but likely only for upstate New York.

"Snowfall, ask you get up from Poughkeepsie northward, can't rule out an inch or two, but up further north, could be big problems. They could have up to a foot and a half of snow across parts of upstate New York and particular central and northern New England," said FOX 5 NY Meteorologist Nick Gregory.

Strong Winds to blow through region

Strong winds will also sweep through the area, with the highest winds expected late Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening with gusts forecast near 35 to 40 miles per hour. Higher gusts of 50 mph are also possible.