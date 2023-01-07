NYC weather: Snow, rain could impact Monday morning commute

A storm is expected to cross into the New York City area Sunday night into Monday, with the chance of some rain and snow that could impact your morning commute.

NYC timeline

Expect the wet weather to arrive in the city sometime Sunday night, and leave the area just before the afternoon hours Monday.

Mix of snow/rain crosses Sunday night into the area.

What to expect for the NYC area?

A mix of snow and rain for most. Up to 2 inches of snow is possible in spots, but will depend on the exact track of the storm.

A look at your 7-day forecast across the New York City area.

