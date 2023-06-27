Expand / Collapse search

NYC weather: Torrential downpours, severe storms possible again Tuesday

By
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 5 NY

More severe weather possible

FOX 5 NY's Audrey Puente has the details.

NEW YORK CITY - The threat of severe weather remains Tuesday across the tri-state area, bringing the potential of torrential rain, strong thunderstorms, damaging winds, and even some small hail.

Severe weather outlook

  • Almost all of New Jersey, as well as parts of New York state, are under a marginal risk.
  • A river flood warning has been issued in Morris County until Wednesday at 2 a.m.

Storm impacts

  • Damaging winds and small hail are both possible.
  • Rain could become heavy at times.

Storm timing

Image 1 of 4

 

  • The line of showers and storms will enter New Jersey around 3 p.m., and will gradually move east into the city by 7 p.m.
  • The Wednesday morning commute should be dry, followed by a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.