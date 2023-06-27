NYC weather: Torrential downpours, severe storms possible again Tuesday
NEW YORK CITY - The threat of severe weather remains Tuesday across the tri-state area, bringing the potential of torrential rain, strong thunderstorms, damaging winds, and even some small hail.
Severe weather outlook
- Almost all of New Jersey, as well as parts of New York state, are under a marginal risk.
- A river flood warning has been issued in Morris County until Wednesday at 2 a.m.
Storm impacts
- Damaging winds and small hail are both possible.
- Rain could become heavy at times.
Storm timing
- The line of showers and storms will enter New Jersey around 3 p.m., and will gradually move east into the city by 7 p.m.
- The Wednesday morning commute should be dry, followed by a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.