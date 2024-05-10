NYC weather: Will rain dampen your Mother's Day plans? l Forecast

Rain showers are expected to fall throughout the day in NYC, but will the wet weather clear in time for Mother's Day in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut?

"You need to be aware that there is a potential for a couple of showers to roll through, especially in the morning and right until midday," FOX 5 NY's Audrey Puente said.

Here's a look at your weekend forecast in New York City.

Today: Rain. Temperatures falling to around 49 by 1 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

"We'll have rounds of rain rolling through the region and that will be here for the evening commute too," Puente said.

Tonight: Rain likely before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

"We'll have sunshine to start off your Saturday, great way to start off the weekend," Puente said.

Saturday night: A 40% chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday: A 40% chance of showers, mainly before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

"This could dampen any outdoor plans that you may have, at least in the first half of your Sunday," Puente said.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Temperaures are expected to rise again into the 70s by next week.