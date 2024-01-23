NY weather: Rain-snow mix could make for icy PM commute as temps near 60 later

Icy, slick road conditions are possible this afternoon and evening for sections of New Jersey, Connecticut and New York's Hudson Valley, as a mix of rain and snow is expected later in the day.

Tuesday's conditions come as warmer temperatures – near 60 degrees -- will cover the Tri-State region later in the week, but will rain wash out the warm weather?

Here's what you need to know for this week:

Winter weather advisories

Winter weather advisory map

Winter weather advisories are in place from noon Tuesday until 10 a.m. Wednesday for portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, according to the National Weather Service.

Icy potential for the northwest.

Mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch.

The National Weather Service says to plan for slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and/or Wednesday morning commute. Some schools have even announced closings.

"It starts to sink to the south to the points where we're starting to get some early tomorrow morning for us, even here in the city," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said. "That will be primarily rain."

Wednesday: Rain possible for much of the day. Highs in the low-40s, with lows in the mid-30s.

Thursday: Rain threat continues. Highs in the low-50s, with lows in the 40s.

Friday: Morning showers give way to dry afternoon conditions. Highs in the mid-50s, with lows in the high-40s.

"Even though we get some of that iciness early today, it changes over to more rain as we head into tomorrow," Woods said. "That's the way it stays basically for the rest of the week, with even warmer temperatures, above-normal temperatures coming through here."

New York school closings and early dismissals

Brewster School District: Early dismissal

Chappaqua School District: Early dismissal

Ellenville School District: Closed

Liberty Central School District: Closed

New Paltz School District: Closed

Newburgh City School District: Early dismissal

