NYC faces soaking Thursday commute as tropical activity intensifies in the Atlantic

The Brief New York City could see several chances for rain this week. "Your rain chances go up big time tonight into tomorrow," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods says. In addition, the tropics remain active, with some areas of "disturbed weather" looming in the Atlantic.



Might need to have that umbrella handy in New York City over the next couple of days.

Specifically during Thursday's morning commute, where scattered showers, storms, heavy downpours and even some localized flooding are all possible. FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods says: "Your rain chances go up big time tonight into tomorrow."

Meanwhile, the tropics remain active. While Hurricane Gabrielle may not be a direct threat to the United States, some areas of "disturbed weather" are looming in the Atlantic.

"Some areas of disturbed weather that could become our next numbered or named system that could have impacts on the mainland U.S. at some point," Woods said.

Timeline:

Locally, the National Weather Service has rain in the forecast for the next few days in New York City:

Wednesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 74. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday: A 30% chance of showers, mainly before 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday: A 30% chance of showers before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

NYC weather radar

As of the latest advisory from the NHC, Hurricane Gabrielle has maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, making it a Category 3 hurricane.

This graphic shows information on Hurricane Gabrielle. (FOX Weather)

Steady weakening is expected over the next few days, but Gabrielle is still expected to be a hurricane when it passes through the Azores on Thursday and Friday.

Hurricane Gabrielle path

Hurricane Gabrielle is currently located about 1,360 miles west of the Azores and is moving off to the east-northeast at 25 mph.

This graphic shows the forecast track for Hurricane Gabrielle. (FOX Weather)

That motion, along with an increase in forward speed, is expected to continue for the next few days.

On that forecast track, the center of Hurricane Gabrielle is expected to approach the Azores during the day on Thursday, and move across the island chain Thursday night and into Friday.

Swells generated by Hurricane Gabrielle are also expected to impact Bermuda, the U.S. East Coast from North Carolina northward and Atlantic Canada over the next few days. Those swells are expected to produce life-threatening surf and rip currents at local beaches.

"HIGH RISK for dangerous rip currents Tue-Wed across all NJ & DE beaches," NWS Mount Holly said in a post on X.

What's next:

Behind Hurricane Gabrielle, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is also monitoring invests 93L and 94L in the Atlantic for likely tropical development in the coming days.

This graphic shows information on Invest 93L in the Atlantic. (FOX Weather)

The increase in tropical activity in the Atlantic comes after a weekslong lull in activity as we enter the final months of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

This graphic shows information Invest 94L in the Atlantic. (FOX Weather)

"The tropics, they're going a bit nuts right now," Woods said. "We're pretty much at the peak of hurricane season, kind of coming on the backside, but still, there's a good potential for some more storms to come through, and in fact, they're out there."