NYC weather forecast: Temperatures expected to reach the 80s this weekend

The Brief Get ready for a warm weekend in NYC! The Big Apple has a chance to see temperatures on Saturday reach into the 80s. The warm-up is expected to continue into next week too, with temperatures in the high-60s and low-70s.



While summer doesn't start for another few months, it certainly may feel like it this holiday weekend in NYC!

Timeline:

Though winds will be persistant throughout the weekend, temperatures will remain warm, especially on Saturday. Here's the full forecast for New York City during the holiday weekend:

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 8: A jogger runs along the Brooklyn Bridge Park, February 8, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. South wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Saturday night: A 30% chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northwest wind around 16 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 14 to 17 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

What they're saying:

"We'll be sitting in the mid-70s, mid-80s for some of us, especially inland New Jersey, and most of the day will be dry," FOX 5 NY's Liv Johnson said.

What's next:

The warm-up is expected to continue into next week too, with temperatures in the high-60s and low-70s.

