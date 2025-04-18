Expand / Collapse search

NYC weather forecast: Temperatures expected to reach the 80s this weekend

Published  April 18, 2025 2:21pm EDT
New York City
    • Get ready for a warm weekend in NYC!
    • The Big Apple has a chance to see temperatures on Saturday reach into the 80s.
    • The warm-up is expected to continue into next week too, with temperatures in the high-60s and low-70s.

NEW YORK CITY - While summer doesn't start for another few months, it certainly may feel like it this holiday weekend in NYC!

Though winds will be persistant throughout the weekend, temperatures will remain warm, especially on Saturday. Here's the full forecast for New York City during the holiday weekend:

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 8: A jogger runs along the Brooklyn Bridge Park, February 8, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. As temperatures touched 60 degrees on Wednesday, the city is preparing for up to a foot of snow on Thursday. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

  • Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. South wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
  • Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
  • Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
  • Saturday night: A 30% chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northwest wind around 16 mph.
  • Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 14 to 17 mph.
  • Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

"We'll be sitting in the mid-70s, mid-80s for some of us, especially inland New Jersey, and most of the day will be dry," FOX 5 NY's Liv Johnson said.

The warm-up is expected to continue into next week too, with temperatures in the high-60s and low-70s.

The Source

    • This article contains information from the National Weather Service. Reporting from FOX 5 NY's Liv Johnson is also included.
