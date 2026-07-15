Air quality index in NYC no longer considered 'unhealthy': LIVE MAP

The Brief The air quality index is no longer in level red in parts of New York City, according to AirNow. A level red constitutes an air quality index between 151 and 200, which is considered "unhealthy." It's recommended that New Yorkers avoid any strenuous activity while outdoors, and remain indoors if they can.



The air quality index has gone from level red to level yellow in parts of New York City, according to AirNow.

The Lower Manhattan skyline is pictured as wildfire smoke from Canada causes hazy conditions, in New York City on July 15, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

‘Moderate’ air quality in NYC

What we know:

A level red constitutes an air quality index between 151 and 200, which is considered "unhealthy."

The city's air quality is now at 100, which is considered "moderate."

Sensitive groups, such as older adults and children, should be especially cautious.

This map from AirNow.gov shows the current air quality in the New York City area.

The backstory:

A massive outbreak of Canadian wildfires is sending plumes of smoke all the way down to the New York region this week, impacting air quality, according to the National Weather Service.

Here in New York City, the Office of Emergency Management says that it's monitoring the smoke plume as it heads toward the city from Canada, and that "any temporary spikes in fine particulate matter are currently expected to stay below air quality health advisory triggers, but conditions can change."

By the numbers:

An Air Quality Alert is issued when levels in the outdoor air may approach or exceed unhealthy standards.

What do the numbers mean?

0-50: Good, with little to no risk of pollution.

51-100: Moderate and really is not a risk to anyone unless they're unusually sensitive to poor air quality. The national weather service will often still issue an air quality alert when we're in this range.

101-150: This is a risk for sensitive groups and people with asthma.

151-200: A risk for everyone and people who are sensitive are at risk for more severe complications.

201-300: Very unhealthy and a risk for everyone.

301+: Emergency conditions.