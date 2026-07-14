Canada wildfire smoke pushing down to NY area this week, NWS warns

The Brief Smoke from Canadian wildfires is making its way to the New York Metro area this week. The National Weather Service says the region could see more smoke Wednesday into Thursday, which could affect visibility and air quality. There are currently more than 150 wildfires active across Ontario.



A massive outbreak of Canadian wildfires is sending plumes of smoke all the way down to the New York region this week, impacting air quality, according to the National Weather Service.

Canada wildfires

What we know:

Ontario is in the middle of its annual wildfire season, which goes from April through October. And while wildfire activity is actually below the seasonal average across Canada so far this year, right now, there are more than 150 wildfires active in Ontario.

The wildfires are pushing smoke down into the U.S. Right now, the fires are heavily impacting the Great Lakes region, but by later this week, the New York Metro area could see increased activity.

Local perspective:

You may already be smelling smoke in our area, according to the NWS. But later this week, from Wednesday into Thursday, the region will see more smoke closer to the Earth's surface.

The smoke likely won't affect air quality on Tuesday, the NWS said, but as more surface smoke moves in, it could lead to poor air quality and limited visibility.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation has issued several Air Quality Health Advisories over the next several days, including the New York Metro area and Long Island on Tuesday.

Air quality map

This map from AirNow.gov shows the current air quality in the New York City area.

Click HERE if you're having trouble viewing the embedded map.

Heat advisories and extreme heat warnings in effect across northeast

Dig deeper:

This all comes as the region faces another potential heat wave this week. Heat advisories are in effect from as far north as Vermont to as far south as Virginia through Wednesday evening.

Parts of New Jersey and southeastern Pennsylvania are under extreme heat warnings through Wednesday, with the NWS predicting heat index values as high as 108 degrees.

Forecasters say that increased smoke could actually limit high temperatures.