Veterans Day Parade 2025: NYC street closures, route and how to watch

The 106th annual Veterans Day Parade in New York City, which serves as the nation's largest event honoring military service, is taking place on Tuesday afternoon.

FOX 5 NY will stream live coverage of the parade beginning Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. EDT. To stream from anywhere, you can watch live in the media player above or download our app, FOX LOCAL, to watch on your smart TV or phone. Click here to download our mobile app now.

You can also watch raw, un-anchored coverage of the event on our YouTube page. Check the YouTube event embedded above.

What we know:

According to organizers, over 150 vehicles, 20,000 marchers and more than 25 floats will be in the parade this year.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 11: Members of the U.S. Marines participate in the 105th annual Veterans Day Parade on November 11, 2024, in New York City. Hundreds of people lined 5th Avenue to watch the biggest Veterans Day parade in the United States.

This year’s Grand Marshals are former Army SSG and Medal of Honor recipient Clinton Romesha, Marine veteran and homeless veterans’ advocate Stephen Peck, and NASA Astronaut and retired U.S. Navy Captain Sunita "Suni" Williams.

What they're saying:

"The Grand Marshals for this year’s NYC Veterans Day Parade represent some of our nation’s most dedicated and most accomplished service members who have continued to serve their country and their fellow veterans well after leaving the military," said Mark Otto, president and executive director of the United War Veterans Council and U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

A US Marine Corps band marches during the annual Veterans Day Parade in New York on November 11, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Where is the Veterans Day Parade in NYC?

The parade follows its traditional route, which steps off at 26th St. and 5th Ave. and goes north on 5th Ave. The end point is 47th St. and 5th Ave.

What time does the Veterans Day Parade start?

The parade starts at 12:30 p.m. and ends at 3 p.m.

US Navy personnel carry a US flag as they march during the annual Veterans Day Parade in New York on November 11, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The following streets will be closed at the discretion of the NYPD:

Formation

Broadway between West 23rd Street and West 29th Street

Broadway between 5th Avenue and East 23rd Street

5th Avenue between West 23rd Street and West 26th Street

West 24th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

West 25th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

East/West 26th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

East/West 27th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

East/West 28th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

Route

5th Avenue between 25th Street and 48th Street

Dispersal

East/West 45th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Miscellaneous

29th Street – 26th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

Madison Avenue between 45th Street and 48th Street

6th Avenue between West 23rd Street and West 27th Street