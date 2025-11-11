What's open and closed on Veterans Day?

The Brief Some businesses and services will not be available in observance of Veterans Day. Post offices will be closed, so you will not receive your regular mail or packages. FOX 5 NY will stream live coverage of the parade in New York City beginning at 12:30 p.m. EDT.



The nation is celebrating and honoring veterans and active-duty service members on Veterans Day, and some businesses and services will not be available in observance of the federal holiday.

VETERANS DAY 2025: WHAT'S CLOSED l WHAT'S OPEN

FOX 5 NY will stream live coverage of the parade beginning Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. EDT. To stream from anywhere, you can watch live in the media player above or download our app, FOX LOCAL, to watch on your smart TV or phone. Click here to download our mobile app now.

You can also watch raw, un-anchored coverage of the event on our YouTube page. Check the YouTube event embedded above.

The backstory:

Veterans Day, originally known as Armistice Day, was a holiday first established by President Woodrow Wilson in 1919, marking the one-year anniversary of the end of World War I. The armistice, signed between the Allies and Germany, took effect on the "eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month" in 1918, symbolizing a hopeful end to end the war, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Is the post office closed on Veterans Day?

Local perspective:

Post offices will be closed on Veterans Day, so you will not receive your regular mail or packages. But other delivery services, such as FedEx and UPS, will be available.

A US Marine Corps band marches during the annual Veterans Day Parade in New York on November 11, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Is the stock market open on Veterans Day?

U.S. stock markets are open for trading as usual.

Are the banks closed on Veterans Day?

Banks follow the federal holiday schedule and will be closed on Veterans Day, but customers can still use bank ATMs and online services.

Are schools closed on Veterans Day 2025?

Schools are also closed in observance of Veterans Day.

The vast majority of major retailers – including Walmart, Home Depot and Target – will be open, with many trying to lure customers with promotional sales. Hours may vary by location. Most restaurants are open on Veterans Day.