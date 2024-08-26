US Open 2024: TV guide, match schedule, attendee info and more

Get ready for the U.S. Open!

Before play begins, here's a guide with everything you need to know about how to watch the year's last Grand Slam tennis tournament, what the betting odds are, what the schedule is, and more:

When does the U.S. Open start?

Singles matches begin Monday. The brackets were set by Thursday's draw.

In the U.S.: ESPN (men's final on ABC).

Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz are the money-line favorites to win the singles championships at the U.S. Open, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

Where is the U.S. Open played?

The site is the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows in New York City. The surface is hard courts.

Women play best-of-three-set matches; men play best-of-five-set matches. There are separate day and night sessions. The event lasts 14 days.

There are retractable roofs on the two largest courts, Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Who are the top seeds at the U.S. Open?

Swiatek is the top-seeded woman, and Sinner is the top-seeded man. They are both ranked No. 1, and the seedings reflect the rankings.

The first match in Arthur Ashe Stadium in 2024 will be Ben Shelton, the 13th-seeded American who was a semifinalist last year, against Dominic Thiem, the 2020 U.S. Open champion who is retiring after this season.

That match is scheduled to start at noon EDT, followed in Ashe by Gauff against Varvara Gracheva.

The night session in Ashe on Day 1 begins at 7 p.m. EDT with 2017 champ Sloane Stephens against Clara Burel, followed by Djokovic against Radu Albot.

Players on the schedule in Louis Armstrong Stadium include Americans Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys during the day, and Sabalenka and 2022 semifinalist Frances Tiafoe at night.

U.S. Open match schedule: Who plays on Tuesday

On Day 2, Swiatek and Sinner highlight the day session in Ashe, while Alcaraz and Pegula are there at night.

U.S. Open match schedule

Monday-Tuesday: First Round (Women and Men)

Aug. 28-29: Second Round (Women and Men)

Aug. 30-31: Third Round (Women and Men)

Sept. 1-2: Fourth Round (Women and Men)

Sept. 3-4: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

Sept. 5: Women’s Semifinals

Sept. 6: Men’s Semifinals

Sept. 7: Women’s Final

Sept. 8: Men’s Final

Who are the U.S. Open’s defending champions?

Gauff won her first Grand Slam title at last year's U.S. Open at age 19, defeating Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the final.

Djokovic won his 24th major singles championship — no one in tennis history has more — with a 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory over Daniil Medvedev in the final.

How much prize money is there at the U.S. Open?

Total player compensation at the U.S. Open is rising to a record $75 million – an increase of $10 million from last year.

The two singles champions each will receive $3.6 million, up from $3 million. First-round losers in singles will be paid $100,000, a tournament record.

A limit of one bag per guest will be admitted onto the Grounds.

U.S. Open grounds pass

Individual tickets are on sale.

How to get to U.S. Open

MTA and NYC officials are urging fans of the U.S. Open to take mass transit as traffic is expected in Queens.

U.S. Open seating chart

Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.