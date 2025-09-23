The Brief More than 140 world leaders, senior officials and delegations have gathered in New York City to discuss the world's most pressing problems at this year's United Nations General Assembly. On Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump is expected to deliver the first address of his second term to the annual gathering. It's the 80th year of the gathering, which began in 1946 with delegates from 51 nations.



What time is Trump speaking today?

It's the 80th year of the gathering, which began in 1946 with delegates from 51 nations. The first day of the event focused on Palestinian statehood and the recent incursion by Russian fighter jets into Estonian airspace.

Trump's arrival is expected to further tighten the security lockdown and add to the traffic congestion already gripping Midtown and the Upper East Side.

Trump speech today: What is he expected to say?

Although it's not known what he plans to say, it's possible the president will touch on the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, which he pledged to end while on the campaign trail last year. It's also likely he'll discuss his escalating immigration crackdown and the tariffs the United States have put on trading partners around the world.

Meanwhile, the General Assembly will also hear from Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as well as leaders from Jordan, Qatar and Egypt about an airstrike Israel carried out earlier this month in Qatar that targeted Hamas officials.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum will speak on Tuesday as well, regarding the increased pressure her country is facing from the United States to combat drug cartels, and bend to American interests on trade.

Claudia Sheinbaum, the virtual winner for the presidency of Mexico for the MORENA party, is pictured in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

On Saturday, Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada will speak after having met with Sheinbaum to discuss how to deal with President Trump's tariffs.

Who else will be speaking?

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, is scheduled to speak on Wednesday, Sept. 24. He will most likely address Russia's invasion and the ongoing war in his country. Later in the week, Russia’s foreign minister, Sergey V. Lavrov is expected to speak on the same topic.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky smiles during a press conference at the government's representative residence in Oslo on December 13, 2023. (Photo by CORNELIUS POPPE/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian will speak on Wednesday as well, according to his political advisor, who announced the move on X. He will also most likely speak to the ongoing war in Gaza, as Israel looped them in earlier this year when it launched attacks on Iran's nuclear and military structure.

Syria's president, Ahmed al-Shara, will also speak Wednesday. It's his U.N. debut, as he led a rebel alliance in forcing out Bashar al-Assad last year.

Thursday speakers

Prime Minister Kamil Idris of Sudan is also scheduled to speak on Thursday. He'll likely discuss the civil war that's overtaken his country over the past two years. Representatives from South Sudan will speak later this week, along with representatives of Afghanistan, where the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Friday speakers

On Friday, the group will hear from Premier Li Qiang of China and Prime Minister Keir Starmer of Britain, though what exactly will be discussed remains to be seen.

India’s minister of external affairs, S. Jaishankar, will also speak Friday. The relationship between India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, and President Trump has become strained in recent months due to the "unsolved" military conflict between India and Pakistan. The conflict is primarily about the disputed territory of Kashmir, which was claimed by both countries decades ago following the Partition of India, which divided British India into the two nations.

Additionally, a representative of Nepal will speak on Friday about the violent protests that toppled the nation's government earlier this month. Mass demonstrations were led by Gen-Z, who rose up in response to the country banning social media apps.

Finally, Venezuela’s foreign minister, Yyan Gil, will address the Assembly. Recently, U.S. naval forces have gathered in the country's waters. President Trump reportedly signed a directive last month instructing the Pentagon to use military force against certain drug cartels. At around the same time, the administration declared Cartel de los Soles, a Venezuelan criminal group, a terrorist organization.

Palestinian statehood

On Monday, Palestinian statehood was the topic of a conference hosted by France and Saudi Arabia.

French president Emmanuel Macron formally recognized a Palestinian state at the conference, saying that "the time has come to do justice for the Palestinian people."

Following Macron's comments, Monaco, Belgium, Andorra, Malta and Luxembourg all recognized, bringing the total number of member states that acknowledge a Palestinian state to three-quarters of UN membership. Britain, Australia, Portugal and Canada formally recognized Palestinian statehood over the weekend. Plus, Spain, Ireland and Norway recognized a state earlier this year, and Sweden recognized in 2014.

Germany, Italy and Japan, all major U.S. allies, declined to recognize a Palestinian state.

Macron additionally laid out a plan for a U.N.-mandated international stabilization force in postwar Gaza. He also called on Hamas to release the remaining hostages and to end "the bombings of Gaza, the massacres and the displacement."

Although historic, recognizing a Palestinian state is unlikely to change what's happening in Gaza right now. As the International Crisis Group’s Israel-Palestine project director, Max Rodenbeck, told the Agence France-Presse, "[u]nless backed up by concrete measures, recognizing Palestine as a state risks becoming a distraction from the reality, which is an accelerating erasure of Palestinian life in their homeland."

Israel and the United States boycotted the summit, but Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu will speak later this week.

The U.N. will also hear from Palestinian representatives later this week, who will be participating in the event virtually. The Trump administration denied visas to Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority, but a prerecorded statement from him will be played.

The following streets will be closed at the discretion of the NYPD:

FDR Drive between Whitehall Street and 42nd Street

Area bounded by East 86th Street on the North, East 80th Street on the South, Park Avenue on the East and 5th Avenue on the West; All inclusive

Area bounded by 60th Street on the North, 34th Street on the South, 1st Avenue / United Nations Plaza on the East and 3rd Avenue on the West; All inclusive

Area bounded by 57th Street on the North, 45th Street on the South, 3rd Avenue on the East and Madison Avenue on the West; All inclusive

Area bounded by 58th Street on the North, 49th Street on the South, Madison Avenue on the East and 6th Avenue / Avenue of the Americas on the West; All inclusive

Area bounded by West 47th Street on the North, West 44th Street on the South, 7th Avenue on the East and 8th Avenue on the West; All inclusive

Grand Army Plaza between 58th Street and 60th Street

Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and 5th Avenue

8th Avenue between West 49th Street and West 44th Street

7th Avenue between West 56th Street and 59th Street

6th Avenue between West 59th Street and West 46th Street

5th Avenue between East 63rd Street and East 49th Street

Madison Avenue between East 58th Street and East 42nd Street

Vanderbilt Avenue between East 47th Street and East 42nd Street

Park Avenue between East 86th Street and East 45th Street

Lexington Avenue between East 57th Street and East 42nd Street

3rd Avenue between 83rd Street and 72nd Street

East 83rd Street between 5th Avenue and 3rd Avenue

East 63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 61st Street between 5th Avenue and Lexington Avenue

West 59th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

West/East 58th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue / Avenue of the Americas

West/East 57th Street between 7th Avenue and Dead End / FDR Drive

West 56th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

West 55th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

West 54th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

West/East 53rd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

West 52nd Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

West 51st Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

West/East 50th Street between 7th Avenue and Dead End / FDR Drive

West/East 49th Street between 8th Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road

FDR Drive Service Road between East 48th Street and East 49th Street

East 48th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road

West 46th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue / Avenue of the Americas

West/East 42nd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

West/East 34th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

UN General Assembly 2025 schedule

Click HERE for more information.

UN General Assembly 2025 dates

The high-level General Debate is scheduled from Tuesday, Sept. 23, through Friday, Sept. 27.

Traffic is expected to be heaviest early in the week, with several high-profile events planned, including a Monday conference on Palestinian statehood and President Donald Trump’s address on Tuesday.