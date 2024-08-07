Tropical Storm Debby update: Impact on NYC, latest path projections and more

Florida, the Southeast and the mid-Atlantic have all felt the wrath of Tropical Storm Debby, and now – it's time for NYC.

TROPICAL STORM DEBBY UPDATE: LOCATION l PATH l LOCAL IMPACTS

"Looks like it wants to pull just to the west of us here in the Tri-State region, but even so, it's still going to drop a lot of rain," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said. "The timeframe for that is late Thursday through Friday and into early Saturday."

Three-hour radar loop. (FOX Weather)

Here's what you need to know, including where Debby is now, its projected path and impacts for NYC.

The slow-moving storm first made landfall along Florida’s Big Bend region on Monday as a Category 1 hurricane and slowly made its way to the northeast, dropping historic amounts of rain across the region.

Tracking Tropical Storm Debby. (FOX Weather)

Spaghetti models for Tropical Storm Debby. (FOX Weather)

Debby storm path timeline

The FOX Forecast Center said that on Friday, Debby, which will be quickly transitioning from a tropical storm to a post-tropical storm will begin to push through interior portions of the Northeast.

Forecast cone for Tropical Storm Debby. (FOX Weather)

"Heavy tropical rain related to Debby will be in the area in a couple of days," Woods said in a post on X, formally Twitter.

The extreme amounts of tropical moisture still being produced by the storm, combined with a dip in the jet stream off to the west, are expected to produce heavy precipitation throughout the interior Northeast.

Through Sunday, parts of New York state could see an additional 3-5 inches of rain as what's left of Debby races through the region.

This graphic shows the forecast rainfall totals in the Northeast through Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (FOX Weather)

Most areas, however, could see 2–3 inches with locally higher amounts.

Higher rainfall totals are expected farther south, while areas to the north will see lower amounts.

This graphic shows the flood threat in the Northeast on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (FOX Weather)

New York City, which experienced rounds of torrential rain, flooding and severe weather on Tuesday, has been placed in a Level 2 flood threat by NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC).

Weather in NYC today

A 50% chance of showers, mainly before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

NYC hourly weather forecast

