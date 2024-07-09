Adams unveils first official 'NYC Bin' for trash: Here are the new rules

NYC Mayor Eric Adams, along with Department of Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch, unveiled the first official trash bin for the Big Apple, along with new sanitation rules.

NYC trash bins

On Monday, the mayor symbolically brought out the trash in a bin at Gracie Mansion. Starting Nov. 12, he said, all buildings with one to nine residential units will be required to put their trash into containers with lids.

"Today, we are tossing even more black bags into the dustbin of history and taking the next step forward in our ‘Trash Revolution,’" Adams said in a press release. "The first-ever, official NYC Bin is high-quality, affordable, and will build on our efforts containerizing more than 70 percent of the city’s trash to protect our most valuable and limited resource — our public space."

The rule provides a period of more than 18 months during which residential buildings can continue to use bins they already have, provided they are 55 gallons or fewer and have a latching lid to keep rats out.

Timeline: New sanitation rules

"If you are one of the hundreds of thousands of property owners in that group who already has a bin 55 gallons or less with a secure lid, you are welcome to continue to use that bin until June of 2026, when the use of the official NYC bin will become mandatory for these buildings," said Jessica Tisch, commissioner of the NYC Department of Sanitation.

Effective June 1, 2026, those buildings will be required to use the official "NYC Bin."

Owners can buy the new bins for less than $50 from the city.

"Implementation of the rule will include a warning period extending through the end of 2024, with issuance of fines to commence on January 2, 2025," the press release said. "As with existing commercial containerization requirements, the fine for leaving trash on New York City streets rather than in a secure bin of 55 gallons or less is $50 for a first offense, $100 for a second offense, and $200 for a third offense and each thereafter."