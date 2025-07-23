NYC traffic actually isn't the worst in the US: Here's where it ranks

article

It may come as a shock to commuters, or even visitors, but New York City was not named the worst U.S. city for traffic this year - it didn't even crack the Top 5!

What we know:

ConsumerAffairs recently released its 2025 rankings for cities with the worst traffic across the country.

Washington D.C. dethroned Los Angeles as the city with the worst traffic this year, clocking in with the longest commute at 33.4 minutes.

However, L.A. still has the longest weekday congestion with an average of nearly 8 hours, which equals 85 days of traffic each year.

So, where does New York City rank among the rest of the U.S.? No. 6 - dropping a spot in the rankings from last year.

By the numbers:

To find out which cities have the worst traffic, ConsumerAffairs analyzed data including average commute times, daily hours of congestion and the rate of fatal car crashes in the nation’s 50 most populous metropolitan areas.

Here's the data for New York City:

Average commute time: 31.2 minutes - down .6 percent from last year

Weekday congestion time: 5 hours and 42 minutes - down 1.2 percent

Fatal car crashes per 100,000 people: 4.23 - up 54.3 percent

Dig deeper:

The traffic ranking comes as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul touts congestion pricing in New York City as a "huge success."

Hochul and the MTA announced earlier this month that the program has successfully reduced traffic and delays throughout the region over the past six months.