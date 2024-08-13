Here’s how to take a 'surveillance selfie’ with NYC traffic cameras

In addition to monitoring the streets, the Department of Transportation traffic cameras can now help you snap the perfect candid.

Traffic Cam Photobooth

Trafficcamphotobooth.com is a website that New Yorkers can use to find the nearest traffic camera and use it as a free personal photo booth.

Creative technologist Morry Kolman developed the website after taking a class entitled the "imperfect picture" and was tasked with "taking a picture without taking it." He could have made a collage or used AI, but instead went with the "surveillance selfie."

"This is a publicly available feed," Kolman said. "Anybody can see it. The information is out there and there are no restrictions on it, and my tax dollars pay for it."

There are also fun frames such as a filmstrip or a Polaroid image or a neon green one if you are having a brat summer. The Polaroid frame includes the caption: "I'm being watched."

"It's a fun way to talk about a serious topic," adds Kolman. "It's a really fun and engaging way to get people to understand and be aware of this large surveillance apparatus around the city."

Over 900 traffic cameras

Kolman created the site in a day and a half, which includes a map with over 900 traffic cameras throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn and Staten Island. Kolman adds over 10,000 pics have already been taken using the site.

Of course, there are safety tips and tricks page on the website which include "don't get run over," as many cameras hoover over busy interactions and highways.