Times Square ball drop for America250 will no longer be public

The Brief The Times Square ball drop to celebrate America250 will no longer be a public event, and will instead be a "limited, ticketed in-person" event. The change comes days after Mayor Zohran Mamdani signed an emergency order to block certain "large-scale" gatherings from receiving permits this summer, due to the FIFA World Cup.



The Times Square ball drop to celebrate America250 will no longer be a public event, and the move comes days after the mayor's emergency order to block certain "large-scale" gatherings this summer.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 01: The One Times Square billboards and '2026' numerals display an American flag, as the ball displays "250" and fireworks explode and confetti falls on New Year’s Eve in Times Square on January 1, 2026 in New York City. Expand

America250 Times Square ball drop no longer open to public

What we know:

A spokesperson for America250 released the following statement:

"America250 and One Times Square will host a July 3 Times Square Ball Drop to ring in the Fourth of July. Much like New Year’s Eve, the celebration will be broadcast live, giving millions the chance to be part of the moment from wherever they are. A limited, ticketed in-person experience inside One Times Square will also be available, with details to come."

The event, scheduled for July 3, was initially planned to be open to the public, but America250 has pivoted to a "limited, ticketed in-person experience."

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 1: Red, white and blue confetti falls on revelers during a second ball drop to mark the start of the America250 semiquincentennial celebration year during New Year's Eve festivities in Times Square on January 1, 2026, in New Yo Expand

The president of the Times Square Alliance, a nonprofit that works to "improve and promote" Times Square, put out this statement:

"Our hope is this will be an amazing summer in Times Square and in New York City with plenty to do.

While disappointed we will not have a public event for America250, all events are not created equal, and we will continue to try and work with the city to get approvals not only for legacy events but for new and exciting events that require minimal or no city resources or events that can be managed safely with private resources."

Dig deeper:

The change to the event comes days after NYC Parks and Mayor Zohran Mamdani enacted an emergency order that will make it easier for the department to deny permit applications for certain gatherings this summer.

The qualifiers behind a potential permit denial include:

An event that takes place between June 11 and July 19

An event that was not held in 2025

An event that is not a demonstration

An event that NYC Parks and the NYPD determine they cannot ensure public safety and welfare (due to lack of resources)

The decision was reportedly made to ensure "efficient deployment" of police resources; members of the NYPD must be on site for "large-scale special events."

Official events associated with the FIFA World Cup will require "significant realignment" of city personnel. As a result, permit applications for certain events may be denied.

What they're saying:

NYC Parks Press Officer Greg McQueen sent the following statement to FOX 5 NY:

"Please note that the emergency rule doesn't mean that all permits will be denied during the FIFA period. It gives NYC Parks wider latitude when reviewing permits, and only pertains to large-scale events that require significant police presence.

Demonstrations and events that were held the year before are exempt from the rule."