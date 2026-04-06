Mamdani, NYC Parks enact emergency order to block certain 'large-scale' gatherings during FIFA World Cup

The Brief NYC Parks and the mayor have decided that permit applications for "special events" may be denied the week of the upcoming FIFA World Cup. The decision was reportedly made to ensure "efficient deployment" of police resources; members of the NYPD must be on site for "large-scale special events." Smaller events that do not require a police presence will not be affected by this emergency order.



NYC Parks and the mayor have decided that permit applications for "special events" may be denied the week of the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Emergency rule for special events this summer

What we know:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani signed an emergency order to enact the decision.

The decision was reportedly made to ensure "efficient deployment" of police resources; members of the NYPD must be on site for "large-scale special events."

Official events associated with the FIFA World Cup will require "significant realignment" of city personnel. As a result, permit applications for certain events may be denied.

The qualifiers behind a potential permit denial include:

An event that takes place between June 11 and July 19

An event that was not held in 2025

An event that is not a demonstration

An event that NYC Parks and the NYPD determine they cannot ensure public safety and welfare (due to lack of resources)

Smaller events that do not require a police presence will not be affected by this emergency order.

What they're saying:

NYC Parks Press Officer Greg McQueen sent the following statement to FOX 5 NY:

"Please note that the emergency rule doesn't mean that all permits will be denied during the FIFA period. It gives NYC Parks wider latitude when reviewing permits, and only pertains to large-scale events that require significant police presence.

Demonstrations and events that were held the year before are exempt from the rule."