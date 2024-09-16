NYC teachers back possible citywide cell phone ban in schools, but with conditions: Survey

article

In a new survey, members of the United Federation of Teachers have expressed potential support for a ban on student cell phones in New York City's public schools, but with several conditions.

"Teachers know first-hand that cell phones waste classroom time and threaten students' mental and physical health," said UFT President Michael Mulgrew. "We don't want a ban that wastes more instructional time by having individual educators asked to collect every class's cell phones, or has school communities having to choose between buying new lab equipment or cell phone pouches and lockers."

Key Conditions for Support

The UFT says that for the union to support a citywide ban on student cell phones, four key safeguards must be part of any new city policy:

Educators are not the first or sole line of enforcement.

The NYC Department of Education's central bureaucracy pays for the cost, not individual schools.

Enforcement is consistent, fair, and uniform.

Schools have emergency contact lines set up for parents.

Survey Reveals Educator Support

The UFT conducted a survey of 3,685 members from 1,175 schools in July and August of 2024, which revealed that 63% of respondents supported a citywide ban on student cell phones, while 31% opposed the idea, and 6% remained neutral. Nearly half of the schools surveyed already had some form of cell phone restriction in place.

Among those working in schools with an existing ban, opinions were split: 38% considered the ban successful, while 40% viewed it as a failure. Many attributed failures to poor planning and lack of organization.

Despite these mixed results, 70% of educators in schools that currently have a ban said they would support a citywide prohibition.

The survey found that the best approach to managing cell phones varied depending on the grade level. For elementary schools, educators reported that keeping phones turned off and stored in backpacks was the most effective method. In contrast, middle and high schools found success in collecting phones as students entered the building.

According to the survey, cell phone lockers were the most popular solution among educators, while cell phone pouches received mixed reviews. Some teachers noted that students had learned how to bypass early pouch models, rendering them ineffective.

Mulgrew says he plans to share the UFT’s stance on the issue at a statewide conference later this week.