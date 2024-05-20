Woman slashed at Lower East Side subway station in NYC

A 36-year-old woman was slashed at a NYC subway station, the NYPD said.

The incident happened on Sunday morning at the Delancey Street/Essex Street station on the Lower East Side.

According to police, the victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition with a cut on her left leg.

The suspect left on a southbound J train.

Meanwhile, a man was stabbed in the neck and back last week inside a subway station, the NYPD said.

The incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. inside the Delancy Street J train subway station.

According to police, the 34-year-old victim was stabbed in the neck and lower back on the mezzanine level following a verbal dispute with the suspect.

The suspect, who was wearing a white hoodie, fled the station, police said.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. No arrests were made.

NYC subway crime stats: April

The city's subways have been the focus of most New Yorkers' crime anxieties, but according to the MTA, overall crime is down on the rails.

"Major crimes in the nation’s largest subway system plummeted another 23%, continuing a downward trend that saw previous transit system decreases of 15.4% in February and 23.5% in March," the NYPD said in a press release.