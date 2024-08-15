Man struck with glass bottle, robbed inside NYC subway station

A man was struck with a glass bottle before being robbed inside a NYC subway station in Queens, the NYPD said.

The attack happened on Saturday around 3 p.m. at the Woodhaven Boulevard subway station in Elmhurst.

According to police, the 42-year-old man was approached by three individuals, who used a glass bottle to strike him before taking his wallet with about $300.

The individuals fled on a northbound R train, police said.

The victim was removed by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Elmhurst in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

2 men stabbed on subway train

Meanwhile, two men were stabbed on Thursday morning aboard a subway train, the NYPD said.

The stabbing happened just before 7 a.m. on a southbound Q train near the Times Square–42nd Street station.

According to police, one was stabbed in the hand, and the other in the abdomen. The ages of the victims are unknown.

The suspect, who remains on the loose, is described as a teen with a dark complexion.

There is no word yet on the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.