2 teens stabbed on NYC subway train; suspect wanted

Two teens were stabbed on Thursday morning aboard a NYC subway train, the NYPD said.

The stabbing happened just before 7 a.m. on a southbound Q train near the Times Square–42nd Street station.

According to police, one was stabbed in the hand, and the other in the abdomen. The ages of the victims are unknown.

The suspect, who remains on the loose, is described as a teen with a dark complexion.

There is no word yet on the circumstances surrounding the stabbing, but police say the victims and suspect are known to each other.

13-year-old stabbed near subway station

Meanwhile, a 13-year-old girl was stabbed on Sunday near a subway station in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

The stabbing happened around 7:45 p.m. near the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station in Prospect Heights.

According to police, the victim, who was stabbed in the abdomen, was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.

There is no word yet on what led to the stabbing.